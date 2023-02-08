A9 work will not be completed by 2025 target, minister says
The Scottish government has said work to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth will not be completed by 2025.
Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the target was "unachievable".
She said the government remained committed to upgrading the remaining single carriageway sections of the road to dual carriageway.
But she said the project had been hit by delays, highlighting the impact of the Covid pandemic, Brexit and the war in Ukraine.
The Scottish government had committed to the project in 2011, when it was predicted to cost £3bn.
Over the last 10 years, work has been completed on two sections, totalling 11 miles of road - but about 77 miles of road remains to be dualled.
