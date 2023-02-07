Man arrested over girl who went missing in Galashiels
- Published
A 53-year-old man has been arrested over the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl, who was later found in the Scottish Borders.
The child was reported missing on Sunday but was traced to a property in the Galashiels area about 21:30 on Monday.
