Ministers' constituencies targeted in escalation of Scottish school strikes
- Published
Scotland's largest teachers' union will target the constituencies of the first minister and her deputy in an escalation of strike action.
It could lead to six further days of strike action in the Glasgow Southside constituency of Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney's Perthshire North patch.
The EIS will also target the Dunfermline constituency of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville.
Teachers want a 10% pay increase which ministers say is unaffordable.
Ms Somerville has said teachers should suspend their strike action while pay talks continue, and called for more "compromise" as the exam season looms.
A national teachers' strike is already scheduled to take place on 28 February and 1 March.
There are also plans for 20 days of rolling strikes across all local authority areas from 13 March until 21 April.
Announcing a further escalation of industrial action in February and March, the EIS said it would target the constituencies of:
- First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Glasgow Southside)
- Deputy First Minister John Swinney (Perthshire North)
- Cabinet Secretary for Education Shirley-Anne Somerville (Dunfermline)
- Dumfries and Galloway councillor Katie Hagman, resources spokesperson for council umbrella body Cosla (Mid Galloway and Wigtown West)
The union said it would target Scottish Greens education spokesperson Ross Greer, MSP for West Scotland, with action in East Dunbartonshire.
EIS members will be called out in four of the five areas on three days from 22 to 24 February. This will not include Ms Hagman's ward as it is a planned holiday period.
All five areas will then be targeted for a further three days of action from 7 March.
The union said precise details of the schools involved would be published shortly.
EIS members have already taken part in three days of national strike action and 16 days of rolling action across the country.
General secretary Andrea Bradley said it has been a year since the teachers' pay claim was submitted.
They have rejected the current 5% offer, which includes rises of up to 6.85% for the lowest-paid staff.
Ms Bradley accused the Scottish government and Cosla of having "dithered, delayed and dragged their feet while the cost of living has continued to soar".
"The latest offer, for a well below inflation 5%, has now been kicking around for six months and has been rejected by Scotland's teachers twice," she added.
"Our members have already taken part in three days of national strike action, and a further 16-days of rolling action across the country.
"The response from the Scottish government and Cosla has been, essentially, nil - and this now has forced an escalation in our action."
Ms Somerville told BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show at the weekend that Cosla and the unions "remain some way apart" on pay negotiations.
She said she had asked unions to suspend industrial action while talks were continuing, but they had refused.