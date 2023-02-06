Scottish Rugby initiative to tackle racism and misogyny
Scottish Rugby is launching a new initiative to encourage members of the game to raise concerns over issues such as racism, homophobia or misogyny.
It follows allegations of misogyny and racism after the women's team was cut at Liberton Rugby Club in Edinburgh.
Scottish Rugby's 'Tell All' email system aims to be an accessible way for those in club rugby to raise concerns.
The governing body said it had not received any formal complaints, but it was aware of the issues at Liberton.
Liberton RFC's women players criticised the club's committee after it said it could no longer accommodate the "additional needs" of the team.
In a statement posted on social media, players claimed there was "misogynistic, racist and homophobic comments and behaviour at the club", and said the committee was "inaccessible and immovable".
Scottish Rugby said the initiative was not a response to the claims at Liberton, but was part of an ongoing strategy to grow the game.
'Male-oriented sport'
Vice president, Keith Wallace, said Scottish Rugby could not be sure of the extent of the problems.
He said: "We can't say it doesn't exist. We're on a journey in what is a very male-oriented sport, but we are seeing in a great upturn, especially in the women's game.
"We don't think it's a huge issue, but we don't really know and so this will help us on that front."
Head of women and girls' strategy at Scottish Rugby, Gemma Faye, acknowledged that some players may have had negative experiences.
She said: "There are some people who have very good experiences in their environments and there are some very good clubs out there.
"For those who haven't experienced that, we've been told you need to make it easier.
"We are now making it easier for those people to come forward and have that conversation with us."