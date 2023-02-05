Pedestrian, 79, dies after being hit by bus in Edinburgh
A 79-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a bus in Edinburgh.
The man was struck on Haymarket Terrace at about 17:35 on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A police spokesman said inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances around the accident.
Officers have appealed for anyone who was in the Haymarket Terrace or Clifton Terrace area around the time to get in touch.
Sgt Barry Sommerville said: "At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who died."