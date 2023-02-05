Scotland's papers: Calcutta Cup and voters 'cool on trans plans'

Image caption,

The Sunday Times reports that support for the SNP has fallen to a five-year low after a trans sex offender was sent to Scotland's only female prison. The paper also claims Rishi Sunak is prepared to pull the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights - if judges in Strasbourg fail to back the government's changes to immigration laws. The newspaper said the prime minister was finalising plans that will "push the boundaries of what is legally possible".