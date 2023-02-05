Scotland's papers: Calcutta Cup and voters 'cool on trans plans'Published45 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Scotland on Sunday celebrates the Scotland men's rugby team's third Calcutta Cup win in a row, with reaction to the victory over England at Twickenham.Image caption, "Yes, yes, yes!" writes the Sunday National in response to the rugby victory yesterday, alongside a photo of Scotland's Six Nation team members.Image caption, The Sunday Times reports that support for the SNP has fallen to a five-year low after a trans sex offender was sent to Scotland's only female prison. The paper also claims Rishi Sunak is prepared to pull the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights - if judges in Strasbourg fail to back the government's changes to immigration laws. The newspaper said the prime minister was finalising plans that will "push the boundaries of what is legally possible".Image caption, The Sunday Express writes that almost half of UK voters oppose the new Scots law that would allow trans people to more easily self-identify their gender.Image caption, The Scottish Sun on Sunday carries an interview with Sasha Walpole, the woman who claims to have taken Prince Harry's virginity. The prince detailed his first sexual experience in autobiography Spare, writing that he lost his virginity to an unnamed older woman in a field behind a pub.Image caption, Sasha Walpole has also spoken to the Scottish Mail on Sunday about her alleged liaison with Prince Harry. The paper also says Ukrainian refugees have been "let down" by the Scottish government over housing, health and jobs.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph leads on an exclusive essay from former prime minister Liz Truss, who has made her first public remarks since she resigned as leader in September. Ms Truss wrote that she wasn't "blameless" for the economic chaos following the mini-budget, but she was never given "a realistic chance" to enact her policies.Image caption, The Sunday Mail reports that a wind farm in Ayrshire used diesel generators to power the turbines following an electricity grid fault. The company claims the practice was in line with manufacturing guidelines.Image caption, Whisky tourism "at risk" if Scotland bans alcohol promotions, writes the Sunday Post. The paper says hundreds of small businesses would struggle if the Scottish government stopped firms from sponsoring festivals and sports events.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.