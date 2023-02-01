In pictures: Shetland's Up Helly Aa Viking fire festival

Watch: Viking longship burned at Shetland's Up Helly Aa fire festival

Shetland's famous Up Helly Aa fire festival - with women and girls in the torchlit procession for the first time - has witnessed the burning of a replica Viking galley light up the Lerwick sky.

Up Helly Aa - the biggest fire festival in Europe - is traditionally held on the last Tuesday in January.

The 142-year-old event sees people celebrate Shetland's Norse heritage.

Females have traditionally been restricted to participating as hostesses - organising the all-night parties that take place in community halls across the Shetland capital.

However, organisers agreed to lift the gender restrictions for the main procession. The decision followed a campaign dating back to the 1980s.

Warriors parade through the streets by torchlight as visitors from across the world gather to watch the spectacle.

The day culminates with the dramatic burning of a replica Viking long ship.

PA Media
Participants marched through the streets to start the day on Tuesday
PA Media
The warriors make an impressive sight
PA Media
Guizer Jarl Neil Moncrieff led the march through Lerwick
PA Media
The warriors are even more fearsome at night
PA Media
It is not just Viking costumes on show
PA Media
The evening comes to a spectacular conclusion
PA Media
Thoughts will already be turned to 2024's celebrations

Images - by Jane Barlow/PA - are copyrighted.

More on this story

Related Topics