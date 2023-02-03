Your pictures of Scotland: 27 January to 3 February

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 27 January and 3 February.

Leanne Cassells
Leanne Cassells of Irvine sent in this picture of a swan family she has been photographing for two years.
Mark Mackenzie
A view under the Erskine Bridge in the Salting nature reserve in Old Kilpatrick from Mark Mackenzie.
Nina Ward
This shot from Bettyhill was taken by Nina Ward.
Ruth McKenna
"Clyde Tidal Weir seen from Albert Bridge, Glasgow" says Ruth McKenna. "Steam from Strathclyde Grain Distillery in the Gorbals sets the scene."
Glenys Munro
The ruined cotton mill in Spinningdale, from Glenys Munro.
Ian Crammen
Ian Crammen took this view on the A939 Old Military Road heading north from the Gairnshiel Bridge.
PAul McKay
"Managed to capture this mountain hare running, love how it's in mid-stride with the back legs in line with its head," says Paul McKay.
Ross Anderson
"While clearing out my log store in the garden these two beautiful butterflies appeared," says Ross Anderson.
Jill Sked
Jill Sked spotted "beautiful snowdrops on the riverbank in Livingston that survived the recent floodwater".
Derek Brown
The Three Brethern Cairns in Selkirkshire, from Derek Brown.
Alan Sanders
"One of our neighbours climbing to the third floor to let us know the squirrel feeder needs topping up," says Alan Sanders from Glasgow's West End.
Sorley Johnston
The crew of the Snolda ferry braving the weather to head to Papa Stour, sent in by Sorley Johnston
Marcus Tyler
"The otters decided they needed a rest on land after an hour or so playing and catching some lunch," says Marcus Tyler of this image captured near Perth.
Mhairi Ramsay
"Melrose Abbey looking resplendent under a dark and moody sky," says Mhairi Ramsay.
Neil Conway
Neil Conway caught young Charlie "on a very windy beach" at St Andrews.
Sue Hall
"Dumfries and Galloway is a very special place often overlooked by visitors, but a real hidden jewel," says Sue Hall.
Gordon Coley
The weathered jetty at Aberlour, Fife, was snapped by Gordon Coley.
Ralph Tonge
Ralphe Tonge took this photo of the "amazing seas" at Vatisker, Isle of Lewis.
Ian Marshall
A gargoyle on the Leng Memorial Chapel at Drumoig, near Leuchars in Fife, from Ian Marshall.
Dave Stewart
"This long exposure of buses in Edinburgh pulling in opposite the Balmoral Hotel reminded us of the Knight Bus in the Harry Potter movies," says Dave Stewart.
Martin Lambie
Martin Lambie was treated to this impressive view as he was walking up Ben A'an.
Steven Neish
"You can always count on Duthie Park's Winter Gardens to put an unseasonable spring in your step," says Steven Neish.
Bryan Wark
Bryan Wark went for a hike in the hills above Largs to capture this view.
Neil Elrick
Neil Elrick took this photo while walking along Aberdeen beach.
Tanveer Khan
A view of the Scott monument, from Tanveer Khan.

