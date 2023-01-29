Pressure mounts on ministers in trans prisoner row
- Published
Scottish ministers and the Scottish Prison Service are under increasing pressure to change their policy on housing transgender prisoners.
Decisions on whether to place trans inmates in men's or women's prisons are currently made on a case-by-case basis.
Former SNP minister Ash Regan and ex-first minister Henry McLeish are among those calling for a re-think, amid concerns for female inmates' safety.
It comes after two trans prisoners hit the headlines in the last week.
Tiffany Scott, who was previously a man called Andrew Burns, has had her application to move to a women's prison approved.
She has a history of violence and is serving an order for lifelong restriction, meaning she will only be released when she is no longer considered an "unmanageable risk to public safety".
Isla Bryson, a transgender woman convicted of raping two women before changing gender, was initially remanded to Cornton Vale women's prison before being moved to a men's unit.
Experts consider the welfare of both the trans person, other prisoners and staff when deciding where to place transgender prisoners, the Scottish Prison Service has said.
A review of the policy, conducted with the Scottish government, is nearing completion.
Ash Regan, who quit a ministerial role over the Scottish government's Gender Recognition Reform Bill, told BBC Scotland the current system needs to be stopped immediately.
She said the case of Tiffany Scott, who has a conviction for stalking a 13-year-old by sending letters from her prison cell, showed the current system of individual risk assessments was not working.
They are carried out on all transgender prisoners, whether or not they have a gender recognition certificate.
Ms Regan also called for a review of all the placements of transgender prisoners in Scottish prisons.
"Many of the women who are in prison are extremely vulnerable," she added. "A very high proportion - something like 80% - have been victims of sexual abuse, domestic violence or male violence.
"So putting dangerous male prisoners in the female estate is clearly very dangerous for the female inmates but it also represents a danger to staff, to prison officers working in that environment.
"I don't think we should be putting the women who are incarcerated or the staff in this position."
Ms Regan added: "We do need to take the risk to female prisoners at the moment very seriously. I do believe that states do have a duty to protect their citizens and to do that appropriately.
"I would say we need to develop a system here - I don't think it needs to be that complicated - where everyone's rights are protected and it's also lawful."
Meanwhile Henry McLeish, the former Labour first minister, told The Sunday Post that Scotland should look at how other countries deal with transgender prisoners.
"If there are models elsewhere, whether in west Europe or in the UK, they are worth looking at," he said.
"I would like to think the Scottish government would want to establish a wide-ranging review of current practices, look at best practice through the world and learn from the best."
How many transgender prisoners are there in Scotland's prisons?
According to the latest Scottish Prison Service statistics, there were 11 trans women, four trans men and three non-binary/gender fluid prisoners between July and September 2022.
There were 7,092 male prisoners and 280 female inmates.
However Scottish Trans has said the case of Isla Bryson proves that the prison service's policy of assessing each trans prisoner on a case-by-case basis is working.
The group said that it understood Bryson was kept in segregation while a risk assessment was carried out and it decided she should not be held in a women's prison.
"That is what we would expect for a person convicted of rape," the statement posted on Twitter said.
"It is our view that anyone who has committed sexually violent crimes, and who poses a risk to women, should not be housed with women on the female estate."
It said a blanket rule about where trans people in custody are accommodated would be wrong.
"For example, a trans woman transitioned for 20 years, who is in prison for a non-violent offence like financial fraud, might pose no risk to other women in custody, but be at significant risk herself if accommodated on the male estate," it added.
"In a community of any size, there will be some people who commit appalling crimes - that does not and should not reflect on the majority of that community."
The Scottish Prison Service has said it will not comment on individuals.
It has said decisions about where to accommodate transgender inmates are taken on an individualised basis and if there are concerns about risks, they can be kept separate from the mainstream population.