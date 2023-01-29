Scottish Prison Service to carry out 'urgent review' of trans inmates
- Published
The Scottish Prison Service has announced an "urgent review" of all transgender cases in its prisons.
It says it will pause the movement of all transgender inmates until the review is completed.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via theBBC News app. You can also follow@BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.