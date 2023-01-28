Scotland's papers: 'Hero of Jenners blaze' and tax cuts for businesses

Scotland's papers: 'Hero of Jenners blaze' and tax cuts for businessesPublished36 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A number of papers in Scotland lead with the death of firefighter Barry Martin, who was injured battling a blaze at the former Jenners department store in Edinburgh. The Edinburgh Evening News reports that colleagues said they were "devastated" at the loss and sent wellwishings to Mr Martin's family.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express reports that Mr Martin was one of five firefighters taken to hospital after emergency services were called to the building on Princes Street on Monday morning.Image caption, The Courier highlights how Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton called for Mr Martin to be awarded the George Cross for his "extraordinary bravery". It is the highest civilian gallantry award in the UK's honours system.Image caption, Much of the Daily Star of Scotland's front page gives way to a photo of Mr Martin - the paper calls him the "hero of Jenners blaze".Image caption, The Herald also pictures the 38-year-old firefighter, however its main story is on Glasgow City Council calling for powers to transform empty or derelict properties for residential or commercial use.Image caption, Actor Alan Cumming has returned the OBE because his "eyes had been opened" over the "toxicity of empire", reports the Daily Record. The paper says although the X-Men star was proud to receive the award in 2009, he now felt "misgivings" over what it represents.Image caption, Council leaders make the front page of The Scotsman, accusing the Scottish government of an "an unnecessary and unwanted attack" on their decision-making powers. The paper says although the first minister confirmed teaching posts will be protected from local authority cuts, at least five councils have proposed the measure.Image caption, The Times reports that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt wants to boost the British economy by prioritising tax cuts for businesses over those for workers, with a focus on charges like business rates, which are paid before any profits are earned. The paper says Hunt also hopes to encourage older workers back into the workforce, quoting him telling early retirees that life "doesn't just have to be about going to the golf course".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail reports that Hunt is also considering raising the £1m lifetime allowance on tax-free pension savings, a limit that it says has helped drive thousands of doctors and other professionals into early retirement.Image caption, The National leads on the first minister's "fear for the future of Holyrood". Nicola Sturgeon has said she is no longer "100% sure" that the Conservatives would not go as far as attempting to abolish the Scottish Parliament, the paper reports.Image caption, The Telegraph carries a photo of two people in a bath tub wearing masks of the Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre, the woman who alleges she was trafficked by paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and abused by the duke aged just 17, allegations the duke has denied. The paper says the photo was taken in the London home of Epstein's one-time girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted last year of child sex trafficking, and shows the bath in which one of the incidents of abuse is alleged to have taken place. It says Maxwell's family believes the photo shows the bath is too small for the alleged encounter and that they had planned to use it as part of Maxwell's defence during her trial.Image caption, Former S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt was left homeless over Christmas and forced to live in an office with her partner and their two children, according to the Scottish Sun.Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads on the death of a cyclist who was involved in a crash with a lorry in Glasgow city centre.Image caption, A gang of women threatened a shopper in Dundee with a knife, demanding he buy things for them, according to the Weekend Telegraph.Image caption, The Evening Express leads on an interview with Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin after the club decided not to sack him following a shock defeat by Darvel - arguably the biggest upset in Scottish Cup history.Image caption, And an ice centre in Inverness is "stepping up efforts to diversify", reports the Press and Journal. The venue will host gigs, boxing matches, darts tournaments and festivals as part of efforts to cope with energy bills, the paper reports.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.