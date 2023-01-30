In pictures: Scotland's Big Weekends
Dundee has been announced as the host for BBC Radio One's Big Weekend 2023.
The music festival will take place in Camperdown Park on 26-28 May with headliners Lewis Capaldi and The 1975.
The event took place at the same site in 2006 and was due to return there in May 2020, before Covid shut down live events.
The Big Weekend has a rich history north of the border, kicking off Glasgow's Commonwealth Games summer in 2014 and venturing to Perthshire's Scone Palace in 2018 as BBC Music's Biggest Weekend.
Last year, the festival headed to Coventry with a line-up including headliner Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Sam Fender, George Ezra, Lorde, Fontaines D.C. and Sigrid.
Here we take a look back at some of the huge stars who performed at the event in Scotland.
