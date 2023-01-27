Firefighter dies after Jenners blaze in Edinburgh
- Published
Firefighter Barry Martin has died after being injured in a fire at the former Jenners department store in Edinburgh earlier this week, Police Scotland have said.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.