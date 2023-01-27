Firefighter dies after Jenners blaze in Edinburgh
A firefighter who was injured battling a blaze at the former Jenners department store in Edinburgh has died.
Barry Martin, 38, died on Friday at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
He was one of five firefighters taken to hospital after emergency services were called to the building on Princes Street on Monday morning.
Mr Martin is the first Scottish firefighter to die in the line of duty since Ewan Williamson, who died after being injured in Edinburgh in 2009.
Interim Chief Officer Ross Haggart, of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, expressed "profound sadness" at Mr Martin's death.
"I speak for the entire service when I say that we are all devastated by the loss of Barry and our thoughts remain with his family, friends and colleagues at this deeply distressing time," he said.
"Both Barry's family and the service have been overwhelmed with the messages of support we have received, and we thank everyone for the time they have taken to share these.
"Barry's family would also like to thank all the medical staff who have cared for him. I would now ask that we allow Barry's family, friends and colleagues to grieve in private."
The general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union Matt Wrack said firefighters in Scotland and across the UK would be devastated by news of Mr Martin's death.
"Our hearts go out to Barry's family, colleagues and friends, and to all those who mourn his loss," he said.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted her condolences, adding that the tragedy was a "reminder of the selfless courage our firefighters demonstrate in the line of duty each and every day".
Supt David Robertson, of Police Scotland's Edinburgh division, said: "Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Barry at this very difficult time.
"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."
At its height, more than 100 firefighters and 22 fire appliances were at the scene of the "serious and complex fire" at the Jenners building.
Two of the other firefighters who were taken to hospital were treated for smoke inhalation, and two were treated for burns. A police officer also received treatment.
Founded in 1838, the Jenners building was one of the oldest department stores in the world.
It has been undergoing a four-year restoration project during which disused rooms were being turned into a hotel.