Scotland's papers: Rapist beauty lesson row and Zahawi reveals taxes

Scotland's papers: Rapist beauty lesson row and Zahawi reveals taxesPublished49 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, More revelations relating to a transgender rapist have emerged in The Daily Record. It reports that beauty therapy students are demanding answers from Ayrshire College after they were asked to undress for spray tan classes in front of Isla Bryson while she was awaiting trial on rape charges. Bryson, who began transitioning from a man to a woman while awaiting trial, was convicted on Wednesday of sex attacks committed while known as Adam Graham.Image caption, Thursday's big story was the announcement by Nicola Sturgeon that Bryson would be moved to a men's prison - it appears in several other papers. The Daily Telegraph calls the development a "climbdown" and claims the first minister's gender recognition reform legislation is now in "disarray".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail accuses Ms Sturgeon of making a "screeching U-turn", saying the removal of Bryson from Cornton Vale women's prison came about after a "furious backlash".Image caption, The Scotsman features calls from the Scottish Conservatives for Nicola Sturgeon to issue a blanket ban on rapists being held in women's prisons. The first minister told MSPs that risk assessments were done on an individual basis. The paper also covers the Ayrshire College student complaints.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express also adopts the "screeching U-turn" line as it, too, leads with the Isla Bryson story. The page also features the Princess of Wales and a pack of Dalmations from the Aviemore Sled dog rally.Image caption, "Sent packing" is the Scottish Sun's take on the move to a men's jail for Isla Bryson. It also leads with an offer made on live television by Sir Rod Stewart to pay for people's medical scans. The singer had surprised Sky News by calling in to a debate on the NHS.Image caption, Sir Rod is also pictured on the front page of The Times but the paper leads with Bryson, suggesting that Nicola Sturgeon is considering a directive that will effectively ban rapists from women's prisons.Image caption, Scotland's Gender Recognition Reform bill is the topic of the top story in the National. It confirms that SNP MP Hannah Bardell has laid a written declaration at the Council of Europe urging the UK government to U-turn on their use of a Section 35 order to block the legislation.Image caption, The i says Conservative party chair Nadhim Zahawi has given permission for HMRC to reveal his tax history to No 10's investigation. The paper quotes the HMRC chief executive's comments to MPs suggesting that Mr Zahawi did not make an "innocent error" in his tax affairs.Image caption, Households have seen the highest rise in energy arrears in more than ten years, claims a Herald exclusive. It reports that domestic electricity and gas bills have overtaken council tax as the biggest driver of debt for households, according to regulators.Image caption, Fife school pupil Kaylynn Donald talks about her experience of bullying in The Courier, which dedicates its front page to an editorial on rising levels of violence at schools. The paper calls on education chiefs, politicians and social media companies to act.Image caption, The Metro says sex predators are grooming a growing number of children to abuse themselves on camera. Investigators say cases are up 1,000% since the pandemic, it reports.Image caption, The Glasgow Times reports that prison bosses have revealed how many "gangsters" are locked up in Scottish jails. It says authorities have admitted that keeping rival organised crime gang factions apart in jail is “a challenge”.Image caption, A woman has appeared in court after a three-year-old boy in her care was mauled by a pet ferret while she was in a "drug-fuelled" sleep, reports the Evening Express. It says the toddler suffered 200 injuries in the attack.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph also leads with a court story - about a "jealous" woman who tried to set fire to her husband. Farah Al-Nuaimi flew into a rage and first lit a napkin, threatening to “burn the house down”, before taking the lighter to her husband, it reports inside the paper.Image caption, Friday's P&J shines a spotlight on vandalism in the north-east and a bill of £650,000 that local councils have had to pay for repairs after a surge in incidents. Northfield Academy is the worst hit school, it says.Image caption, Approval for a new multi-million pound city park in the Granton area is the main story in the Edinburgh Evening News.Image caption, And the Daily Star of Scotland warns we're "all doomed!" The paper says Oxford University scientists have warned that evil robots could one day turn on humans and kill us all.