Your pictures of Scotland: 20 - 27 January

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 20 and 27 January.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Colin Denholm
Colin Denholm took this picture looking into the jaws of a swan in Seaton Park in Aberdeen.
Jamie Ballantine
Jamie Ballantine said he saw this mountain hare in its winter coat in Glenshee.
Joanna Gilpin
Joanna Gilpin said these two curlews were battling it out on Sandy Bay at Innellan, Argyll.
Amelia Wallace
Amelia Wallace took this picture at The Hermitage near Dunkeld.
Brian Gallagher
Brian Gallagher could see this Robin's song in the chilly air at RSPB Lochwinnoch.
Ian Woodrow
Ian Woodrow knitted piper and chef with haggis on a postbox outside Thornwood Post Office on Dumbarton Road, Glasgow on Burns Day.
Hamish McIlwraith
Hamish McIlwraith saw this fox in his Edinburgh garden.
Jim Hughes
Jim Hughes took this photograph from his walk on a beautiful winter afternoon around Dalmahoy Hill on the outskirts of Edinburgh.
Susan Morrison
Susan Morrison says she loves this door in Birnam with its highly-polished, pristine brass fittings while the owners have chosen to leave the paintwork in a state of glorious urban decay.
Alasdair Ross
Alasdair Ross took this picture of the band stand in Nairn.
Paul Climie
Paul Climie took this picture looking towards the summit of Sgùrr na h-Uilaidh in Glencoe.
Jane Sayliss
Jane Sayliss took this picture of a heron at Stornaway Harbour.
Linda MacMillan
Linda MacMillan took this photo of Thomas Coats Memorial Church on High Street in Paisley.
Jamie Fyfe
Jamie Fyfe captured the sunset behind Tay rail bridge in Dundee.
Heather McLeod
Heather McLeod captured Stirling Castle taken just after sunrise.
Derek Skinner
Derek Skinner took this at Seacliff Beach, near North Berwick at sunrise.
Elaine Dowding
Elaine Dowding captured this pair of gannets on the Bass Rock in North Berwick.
David J.Moxey
David Moxey saw this White Tailed Sea Eagle in Mull.
Michael Daw
Michael Daw took this photograph of Ineos plant at Grangemouth.
Brian Welsh
Brian Welsh took this just below the summit of Am Bodach (Aonach Eagach) in Glencoe.
Angela Martin
Angela Martin said a forecast of dark clouds and high winds did not materialise on the Fife Coastal Trail.
Theresa Wills
Theresa Wills said she saw this trio of Redshank at Portmahomack harbour.
Graham Paton
Graham Paton said Grangemouth refinery was looking like a space age metropolis.
Nikki Mowatt
Nikki Mowat watched the sun setting on Strathpeffer Golf Course.
Ian Thompson
Ian Thompson took this picture of Belinda and Emma hiking up to the Carn Aosda Summit for the last run down of the day at Glenshee ski centre.
Nigel Longstaff
Nigel Longstaff said the barges in the Union Canal - which runs from Falkirk to Edinburgh - could not move as it had frozen.
Pat Christie
Pat Christie took this picture of the sunrise over the Bass Rock at North Berwick in East Lothian.
Nicci Buckley
Nicci Buckley said her kids celebrated reaching the top of a steep climb in the Ochils with cartwheels.
Jane West
Jane West took this picture of a Highland cow at Banknock, Bonnybridge.
Steven Williamson
Steven Williamson took this picture from Ben Ledi in Stirling.
Lorna Donaldson
Lorna Donaldson captured the beauty of these swans at Airthrey Loch .
Nicola Orr
Nicola Orr wonders if you can spot the stag in this picture of Glencoe?
Colin Hattersley
Colin Hattersley took this picture of curators setting up the 142nd Open Annual Exhibition of the Royal Scottish Society of Painters in Watercolour (RSW) in the Royal Scottish Academy on The Mound in Edinburgh - a showcase of 315 paintings by more than 150 artists.
David May
David May took this picture of a very still Loch Leven looking towards the Pap of Glencoe.
David McErlane
David McErlane managed to capture the sunrise, peering over Glasgow City Centre
Huw Rees Lewis
Huw Rees Lewis took this shot of wild swimmers in silhouette at Portobello.
Glenys Norquay
Glenys Norquay often sees this female kestrel when she's out walking in Liberton, Edinburgh. "She spends many hours hunting for voles in the long grass," she said.
Susan Cuthbertson
Susan Cuthbertson said there was a "stunning" sunrise at Pathhead Sands, Kirkcaldy.
Iain Percival
Iain Percival took this shot under the Tay Rail Bridge.
Colin Mackie
Colin Mackie said Glasgow's Old Fruit Market was looking suitably atmospheric for the Treacherous Orchestra gig during the opening weekend of Celtic Connections.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

Related Topics