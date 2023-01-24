Rapist guilty of attacking women before gender change
- Published
A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women in attacks carried out before she changed gender.
Isla Bryson committed the crimes in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham.
The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 31-year-old has now started the process of gender re-assignment.
Judge Lord Scott said she had been convicted of two extremely serious charges and a significant custodial sentence was inevitable.
Bryson had first appeared in the dock in July 2019 as Adam Graham. In high court papers dated 2020, she was then referred to as Annie Bryson.
This was around the time Bryson told jurors she first made the decision to transition from a man to a woman.
At the trial, she was then known as Isla Bryson with jurors told Adam Graham was now her "dead name".
Bryson had been on bail, but was remanded in custody by Lord Scott.
She attacked the first victim at a flat in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, having met on the Badoo dating site while known as Adam Graham.
This was immediately after Bryson's marriage to a woman had ended.
The rape occurred on 16 September 2016 after Bryson locked the door and got into bed beside the woman.
In pre-recorded testimony played to jurors, the woman recalled repeatedly stating "no" as a "muscular" Adam forced himself upon her.
The second woman was raped at a flat in Drumchapel, Glasgow on 27 June 2019.
Bryson told jurors how she had shared her "sexuality issues" with the 34-year-old having met on the social media site Bigo.
The court heard the pair were together at the flat planning to watch a film.
The victim recalled feeling "crushed" as the attacker she knew as Adam raped her.
She stated: "I told him to stop and he did not. He kept going. That is when I closed my eyes and let him do what he wanted to do."
Bryson denied that charge. She said: "I would never do that. I would never hurt any woman."
'Significant sentence inevitable'
After the verdict, prosecutor John Keenan KC said the first rape had been reported to the authorities in 2016, but that there were no further "proceedings at that stage".
Lord Scott deferred sentencing on Bryson until 28 February in Stirling.
She already had three summary levels convictions - not for sexual matters - and has never been jailed before.
The judge told her: "You have been convicted of two extremely serious charges. Given what you have been convicted of, a a significant custodial sentence is inevitable."
The media and public had to watch proceedings from a viewing room elsewhere in the court building.
A previous trial was abandoned due to Bryson reporting being unwell after having her photo taken as she arrived at court.