The period kit designed for toilet-free environments
A woman has developed a portable period kit designed to be used outdoors when there is no access to toilets or handwashing facilities.
Erin Reid, 25, came up with the concept when she took on the 96 mile (154km) West Highland Way from Milngavie, near Glasgow, to Fort William.
The ex-Napier University student now hopes to launch the product in 2024.
Ms Reid, from East Kilbride, said it was aimed at hikers, kayakers and military personnel.
But she told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme the flask-style design may also appeal to festival goers who were concerned about using portable toilets.
The kit contains a menstrual cup and antibacterial wipes sealed in an adventure-proof casing.
The product design graduate was inspired by her own experiences on the West Highland Way.
Ms Reid added: "I was due my period the entire time and it was just such a hassle.
"I am aiming to reduce the hassle and give people more confidence to get outdoors while they are on their period."
Ms Reid said women in remote locations could be at risk from urinary tract infections (UTIs), toxic shock, or infertility due to poor hygiene when there was no access to toilets, handwashing facilities, or places to dispose of used sanitary products.
The keen hillwalker and cyclist is now looking for funding to bring her LU Innovations menstrual hygiene kit to the market.
The new product is being developed with support from Converge, which helps universities and research institutes bring forward new products for sale.
LU Innovations is currently working with Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen to further develop product design, with experts from the Medical Device Manufacturing Centre at Edinburgh's Heriot-Watt University advising on relevant healthcare standards.
'Erin spotted a problem'
Last year, the company won Converge's Create Change Challenge, as well the Rose Award prize sponsored by the Royal Bank of Scotland to help women starting a businesses.
Ms Reid is now seeking to raise £200,000 in seed funding and to bring on board a business partner and a non-executive director to help LU Innovations grow.
Dr Claudia Cavalluzzo, executive director of Converge, said: "Erin Reid and her LU Innovations are great examples of the drive that lies at the heart of Converge, to give everyone the chance to solve a problem, no matter their background or gender.
"Erin spotted a problem that she wanted to fix and teaming up with Converge and our university partners will help her to make a difference in the lives of women around the world."