Scotland's papers: King coronation plans and Gloag arrest reaction

Scotland's papers: King coronation plans and Gloag arrest reactionPublished7 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scottish Sunday Express leads with new details on the May coronation of King Charles. He hopes the three days of events will uplift people around the country.Image caption, Upcoming coronation plans also make the front page of the Sunday Telegraph. The paper says the event will celebrate the diversity of Britain, as well as the National Health Service.Image caption, Scotland on Sunday reports that a number of the people who have accused Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag of human trafficking stayed at her Kinfauns Castle home. She strongly disputes the allegations.Image caption, A Police Scotland officer who accused a colleague of rape has criticised the investigation of her claims, the Sunday Post reports. She fears her police career is over.Image caption, Following the blocking of gender reforms in Scotland by the UK government, the Herald reports fears that Westminster could use the same section 35 order on new Scottish assisted dying legislation as well.Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday leads with a cyber raid on Arnold Clark putting customer details up for sale on the dark web. It says the firm is being asked to pay a ransom for the removal of the details possibly amounting to millions of pounds.Image caption, The Sunday Times leads with an update on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as the coronation and reaction to the Gloag arrest.Image caption, A friend of a suspected Irish crime boss is opening a private health centre offering cosmetic procedures in Glasgow, reports the Sunday Mail.