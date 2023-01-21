Scotland's papers: Human trafficking arrest and rent controls backlash

Scotland's papers: Human trafficking arrest and rent controls backlashPublished8 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scottish Sun leads with Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag being charged with human trafficking offenses. Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged, but all four strongly deny the allegations against them.Image caption, The allegations also make the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail, which says the multi-millionaire was charged after a police interview on Thursday.Image caption, The story also tops the Scottish Daily Express. It says Dame Gloag's stepdaughter and daughter-in-law, Sarah Gloag, 47, and her son-in-law Paul McNeil were also questioned by detectives.Image caption, The i paper covers landlords challenging the Scottish government over emergency legislation on rent controls and a ban on evictions.Image caption, The Scotsman reports claims from landlords that the emergency government legislation breaches their human rights. Their representative organisations have said the law is disproportionate and unfair, and they are seeking a judicial review.Image caption, The chief executive of an energy firm suing the UK government has branded Jeremy Hunt's windfall tax on renewables a "direct tax on Scottish businesses", according to the Herald. Rod Wood's Community Windpower has eight wind farms in Scotland and another six in development.Image caption, Campaigner Laura Young is pushing the Scottish government to quickly bring forward legislation to ban disposable vapes, reports the Daily Record.Image caption, Former health secretary Sajid Javid told the Times that politicians must consider bringing in some charges for NHS services to ensure the survival of the health service.Image caption, People holidaying in Europe will be spared long queues at the border after the EU delayed the rollout of fingerprint checks, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper said British travellers have booked trips abroad in record numbers after nearly three years of Covid-affected travel.Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads with Glasgow priest Father Neil McGarrity, 68, being convicted of sexually abusing four girls at two churches in the city as well as his parish home in the city. He had served as a priest for 33 years.Image caption, A poll in the National suggests majority support for an independent Scotland.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports that one in five roles at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin are currently vacant. It says many nurses have recently left due to retirement.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads with a group of volunteer passengers trialing the first full-size, self-driving bus on public roads in the UK. Stagecoach is aiming to launch the full service in the spring.Image caption, Social media accounts dedicated to fights and bullying are rife within Tayside and Fife secondary schools, the Courier reports, claiming it found at least 70 public pages on Instagram and TikTok set up for cyberbullying.Image caption, The Weekend Telegraph also covers the cyberbullying claims. It says an investigation found accounts dedicated to fights at a Dundee school as well as brawls among schoolchildren in Fife.Image caption, A Peterhead man has been found guilty of inflicting "extremely severe" injuries to a toddler that left the child with serious head trauma, reports the Evening Express.Image caption, And the Daily Star of Scotland leads with an anti-ageing method.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.