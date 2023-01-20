Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Scottish transport tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged with human trafficking offences.
Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged.
BBC Scotland has been told that the 80-year-old co-founder of Stagecoach was charged after voluntarily attending Livingston police station in West Lothian for an interview.
All four strongly deny the charges against them.
A statement issued on behalf of Dame Ann said she strongly disputed "the malicious allegations that have been made against her, her foundation and members of her family".
It added that she would "vigorously defend herself and the work of her foundation to protect her legacy and continue her work helping thousands of people in the UK and abroad every year.
Police Scotland confirmed that four people were charged in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.
A spokesperson said a report would be sent to the Scottish prosecution service, the procurator fiscal.