Number of Covid cases falls in Scotland
- Published
The number of people estimated to have Covid-19 in Scotland has fallen.
The latest figures suggest that one in 30 people had the virus in the first full week of January, compared to one in 25 the previous week.
The Office for National Statistics estimated that some 171,500 people in Scotland had the virus in the week ending 10 January.
However the infection rate is higher in Scotland than England, where one in 40 people were thought to have the virus.
But it was lower than the estimated rate of one in 25 people in both Wales and Northern Ireland for the same period.
Michelle Bowen, head of health surveillance dissemination and strategy at the ONS, said: "Across the UK we have seen a sizeable decrease in Covid-19 positivity.
"That is a positive sign, though we must remain cautious as overall rates remain high."
She added: "Also, it is still too early to see fully the potential impact of the return of schools.
"We will continue to monitor the data closely."