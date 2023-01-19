Disposable vapes ban to be considered for Scotland
A ban on disposable vapes will be considered by the Scottish government, the health minister has confirmed.
It follows a campaign against the cheap e-cigarettes, which contain lithium batteries, because of the threat they pose to the environment.
Friends of the Earth Scotland said companies should be held accountable for the design of products like vapes.
Humza Yousaf told MSPs that a review would give "consideration" to a potential ban of the devices.
Asked in the Scottish Parliament about the campaign against single-use vapes, he said an expert group would examine evidence on the devices.
In October, the Irish government launched a consultation on banning "wasteful" disposable vape products, citing concerns over littering.
Disposable vapes, which typically cost a few pounds, are marketed as "beginner friendly" and can last for the equivalent of a pack of 20 cigarettes - around 600 "puffs".
The single-use vapes are designed to feel more like a cigarette than larger reusable devices, but some manufacturers are now producing refillable and rechargeable pods with a similar slim case.
Because they contain valuable materials such as lithium batteries and copper, as well as plastic, vapes are classed as Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) and users are supposed to dispose of them at a household recycling centre or at the shop where they bought the device.
Currently large shops must take back all items of small electronic products like disposable vapes in store to be recycled for free, regardless of whether the item was bought in that shop.
And smaller retailers are legally obliged to finance the take back, collection and treatment of these products when they become waste.
'Undoubtedly causing harm'
Green MSP Gillian Mackay raised the issue at Holyrood, citing a newspaper's campaign against disposable vapes.
She said: "As well as being an issue for public health, they are an issue for the environment...Would the cabinet secretary support a ban on single-use vapes?"
Mr Yousaf said Public Health Scotland was examining the impact of vaping, with an action plan due in the autumn.
While the World Health Organisation said they were "undoubtedly harmful to health", there was limited evidence on their long-term impact, he said.
He congratulated Dundee-based campaigner Laura Young for highlighting the issue, saying she was "colloquially described as the vape crusader".
The PHD student and climate activist collects discarded vapes littered in the streets, recently picking up about one device per minute in an hour-long walk near her home.
Mr Yousaf said: "She has done an incredible job going around the country picking up these vapes that are undoubtedly causing environmental harm."
He added: "We will ask stakeholders with the relevant expertise to examine the evidence and assess what action the Scottish government and other partners should take.
"That will include consideration of a potential ban."