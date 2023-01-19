Scotland's weekly flu deaths reach highest level in 20 years
Weekly flu deaths in Scotland have reached their highest level in more than 20 years, according to official figures.
National Records of Scotland reports that there were 121 deaths last week where flu was mentioned on the death certificate, 91 more than the previous week.
There has also been an increase in deaths where Covid was a cause.
The total last week was 101, with 84 deaths the previous week.
The number of deaths in Scotland from all causes last week was 2020, which NRS said was 29% more than the five-year average.
Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS, said: "Deaths involving influenza have risen in recent weeks.
"There were 121 deaths where influenza was mentioned on the death certificate, up from 91 in the previous week.
"This is the highest weekly number of flu deaths registered in over 20 years."
Unprecedented pressures
There have been nine deaths in Scotland in which the underlying cause of death was due to the adverse effects of vaccination against Covid and four further deaths where an adverse effect was mentioned on the death certificate.
The figures come 10 days after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Scottish hospitals were almost full as she acknowledged that the NHS was facing unprecedented pressures.
She said the increase in winter viruses, including flu, had played a part, along with backlogs caused by the Covid pandemic and Brexit-related staff shortages.
Meanwhile, chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA) in Scotland, Dr Iain Kennedy has warned that the NHS in Scotland is "broken" and cannot survive in its current form.
He called for a "national conversation" on the future of the health service.