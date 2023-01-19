Police Scotland would be 'stupid' not to increase vetting, says ex-chief
Police Scotland could look "stupid" if it does not step up the vetting of recruits, a former chief has said.
Angela Wilson, ex-assistant chief constable of Tayside, also called for an independent body to be set up to look at complaints against officers.
It follows the case of David Carrick who admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences as a Met police officer.
The Home Office has said every force in England would now be asked to check staff against national databases.
Police Scotland said it was "watching developments".
A spokesperson said it would consider further action to "support our drive to maintain the highest standards within Police Scotland".
The Scottish government said it had received assurances from Police Scotland around vetting procedures.
Ms Wilson, who is now chair of the Women's Rape and Abuse Centre in Dundee, said the Met had been "very slow to react" and said Police Scotland "needs to be getting round the table and doing that scrutiny now".
She told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "They are going to look incredibly neglectful, and indeed stupid, if in the next few weeks a case comes forward in Scotland that they could have picked up on."
She said the force should agree to a common practice with every other UK force which is "all about transparency".
Carrick, 48, was officially sacked on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to 49 offences against 12 women over two decades.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his crimes were an "absolutely despicable" abuse of power which needed to be "addressed immediately".
The National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) will ask forces in England to check current staff recruited before tougher vetting of recruits was introduced in 2006.
The College of Policing will also be asked to strengthen vetting procedures.
Ms Wilson added: "I'm pleased to hear that vetting has been improved ... but what about officers who came in with lesser vetting over the last few years?
"There needs to be a body that is led by someone from the senior legal profession, with experienced investigators, to do a check on how these investigations are being conducted."
Public confidence
Police Scotland is not bound by College of Policing guidance but said it was "right that policing is held to high standards".
Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: "Our officers work day in, day out, right across Scotland to protect the vulnerable and keep people safe.
"The onus is on policing to build and maintain the public confidence and consent which is critical to our legitimacy and for our ability to keep our communities and citizens safe.
"We are resolute in our determination to do so, including addressing sexism, misogyny and violence against women, within our organisation and across society."
Last year, serving police officer Ross Campbell was convicted of sexually assaulting female colleagues on work nights out in Aberdeen and Dundee.
It also emerged more than 100 Police Scotland officers were investigated in the previous four years over sexual misconduct claims.
Police Scotland went on to announce it was developing a new strategy to tackle violence against women and girls following events such as the murder of Sarah Everard.
The initiative came as figures revealed the number of reported sexual crimes across Scotland increased by more than 13% in 2021.
Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone had previously ordered an independent review into a tribunal which found evidence of a "sexist culture" in its armed policing.
Former firearms officer Rhona Malone raised the tribunal against Police Scotland alleging sex discrimination and victimisation.
Her victimisation claims succeeded but the discrimination claim was dismissed.