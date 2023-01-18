Levelling up: New ferry for Fair Isle among UK grants
A new ferry for one of Britain's most remote inhabited islands is among 10 projects in Scotland that will benefit from UK government funding.
The restoration of Kilmarnock's Palace Theatre and regeneration schemes in Peterhead and Stirling will also share more than £177m.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the projects would drive economic growth.
But the Scottish government said deciding how money was spent in devolved areas was "unacceptable".
Employment Minister Richard Lochhead also criticised the decision-making behind the grants.
He added: "It is incredibly disappointing that applications from some of Scotland's most deprived areas have been unsuccessful."
The largest single grant, of £27m, has been guaranteed for a new roll-on, roll-off ferry for Fair Isle.
The service is described as lifeline for the island, which is located 80 miles off the Scottish mainland, half way between Orkney and Shetland.
It is intended to support its residents, visitors and maintain supply chains, which will become further isolated unless the current vessel is replaced.
In 2021 the Fair Isle Ferry Replacement Project warned the Good Shepherd IV vessel was over 30 years old and did not meet current accessibility standards.
Meanwhile the 163-year-old Palace Theatre and Grand Hall In Kilmarnock will receive £20m, which will also be spent on a new park near the town square.
A similar sum has been allocated to transform Peterhead's disused Arbuthnot House into a new museum, library and cultural hub, while the marine aquarium in Macduff will also be modernised and expanded.
In Stirling, more than £19m will go towards the regeneration of the Forthside area in a bid to help create 1,000 new jobs.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "Through greater investment in local areas, we can grow the economy, create good jobs and spread opportunity everywhere.
"That's why we are backing a number of projects with new transformational funding to level up local communities in Scotland."
'Transformational projects'
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said £2.1bn of funding across the UK would benefit more than 100 "transformational projects".
Elsewhere in Scotland:
- A multi-storey car park in Dundee has been granted £14m for its redevelopment into a sustainable transport hub.
- Nearly £20m will be spent to help demolish and reroute the A78 dual carriageway to reconnect and transform Greenock town centre.
- The regeneration of Riverside Park in Fife and improved access to the River Leven will be accelerated with the award of more than £19.4m
- In Cumbernauld, more than £9m will support the demolition and regeneration of two shopping centres and a vacant office block
- Nearly £11.3m of funding will help free up land at a former coal-fired power station in East Lothian
- Almost £18m will help Dumfries and Galloway turn redundant spaces and buildings into new cultural and leisure opportunities
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the projects would "breathe new life into communities" across the country.
He added: "So far we have announced more than £2.26 billion - including the two Freeports confirmed last week - to bring prosperity and growth to Scotland that is crucial as we tackle the challenges associated with rising energy prices and the increased cost of living."
But Richard Lochhead questioned the process by which the grants were awarded.
He said: "While the Scottish government welcomes all extra funding for Scotland, it is unacceptable for the UK government to decide how money is spent in areas of devolved responsibility.
"The fund gives little consideration to Scotland's longstanding economic needs or remote, rural, and sparsely populated regions by using a methodology which takes no account of these distinct needs."
Mr Lochhead also claimed the fund "cuts across devolved policy" and created "fragmentation and confusion" for local authorities and partner agencies.