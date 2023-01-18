Strep A: Third child in Scotland dies from serious infection
A third child in Scotland has died with Strep A infection, Public Health Scotland has said.
The agency said it was aware of 17 deaths among invasive group A streptococcal infections (iGAS) cases between 3 October and 15 January, an increase of four since its last report.
Those figures now include three under age ten - one more than last week.
Strep A cases are usually mild, causing illness ranging from a sore throat to scarlet fever.
But on rare occasions can develop into an iGAS infection.
Early symptoms of an iGAS infection include a high temperature, severe muscle aches and localised muscle tenderness, as well as possible redness at the site of a wound.
Last month Scotland's national clinical director told BBC Scotland the deaths of children from the infection was "not unusual".
Prof Jason Leitch said the country was experiencing the highest number of Strep A infections since 2017.
But he added it was a very mild disease in the "extreme majority" of children and the elderly.
The health body's latest report, published on Wednesday, stated: "PHS is aware of 17 deaths amongst iGAS cases that appear to meet the case definition between 3 October and 15 January 2023, an increase of four deaths since the previous report.
"Three of these deaths were in children under ten years of age, an increase of one since the previous report."
According to the new data, 13 of the country's 14 NHS boards had reported iGAS cases between October last year and 15 January this year.
The report also reveals 22 iGAS cases were reported across all age groups, the same number as the previous week.
Of the new cases, 13 involved children under the age of ten - meaning that since the start of October there have been 41 cases in this age group.
When to seek medical advice
Parents are being urged to look out for symptoms and to promptly contact their GP or NHS24 if they have any concerns.
The UK's Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advises people to call 999 or go to A&E if:
- your child is having difficulty breathing - you may notice grunting noises or their tummy sucking under their ribs
- there are pauses when your child breathes
- your child's skin, tongue or lips are blue
- your child is floppy and will not wake up or stay awake
What is Strep A?
- Group A streptococcal (GAS) infection is caused by strains of the streptococcus pyogenes bacterium
- The bacteria can live on hands or the throat for long enough to allow easy spread between people through sneezing, kissing and skin contact
- Most infections cause mild illnesses such as "strep throat" or skin infections
- It can also cause scarlet fever and in the majority of cases this clears up with antibiotics
- On rare occasions the bacteria can get deeper into the body - including infecting the lungs and bloodstream. It is known as invasive GAS (iGAS) and needs urgent treatment as this can be serious and life-threatening