Amber warning of snow as disruption continues
- Published
An amber warning for snow has been issued for parts of north and north-east Scotland on Tuesday.
The Met Office said parts of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire could see prolonged heavy snow showers between 15:00 and midnight.
It said 10 to 15cm of snow could accumulate in places. A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for Highlands, Western and Northern Isles.
All schools in Shetland have been shut for a second day.
More than 100 schools and nurseries are closed in the Highlands, affecting about 15,000 pupils.
About a dozen schools in Aberdeenshire have been closed or partially shut.
Weather disruption on Monday included schools being shut and temporary closures of Stornoway Airport on the Isle of Lewis.
The avalanche hazard across five of six mountain areas monitored by the Scottish Avalanche Information Service have been classed as "considerable".
The school closures in the Highland Council area involve Inverness Royal Academy - the region's largest - Fortrose and Invergordon academies.
Schools in Caithness, Sutherland, Black Isle and Skye have also been affected.