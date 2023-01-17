Snow and ice cause second day of disruption
Heavy snow and freezing temperatures have continued to cause disruption across parts of Scotland.
All schools in Shetland are shut for a second day.
More than 50 schools and nurseries are closed in the Highlands, including the area's largest - Inverness Royal Academy.
Weather disruption on Monday included school being shut and temporary closures of Stornoway Airport on the Isle of Lewis.
The avalanche hazard across five of six mountain areas monitored by the Scottish Avalanche Information Service have been classed as "considerable".