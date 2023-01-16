Man arrested after woman's body found in Aberdeen

Police officers standing outside the property on Sunnyside Road, Aberdeen
Police officers remain outside the property on Sunnyside Road, Aberdeen

A 43-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a woman was found in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland said officers were called to a property on the city's Sunnyside Road at about 10:40 following a report of concern for a person.

The body of a woman was then discovered inside the property. A 43-year-old man was later arrested in the Scotstown Road area of Aberdeen in connection with the incident. Police Scotland said its inquiries into the incident are continuing.

