Your pictures of Scotland: 13 - 20 January

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 13 and 20 January.

Rebecca Maclennan
Rebecca Maclennan captured the sun reflecting off the colourful snow-covered houses along the Tobermory waterfront.
Scott MacKellar
"Taken after sunset," said Scott MacKellar. "Glencoe Lochan was totally calm, resulting in a stunning silhouette picture of the snowy mountain and trees."
David Shuttleworth
David Shuttleworth's lakeland terrier Scree enjoys a snowy walk at Berrybush Forest near Selkirk.
Sharon Mackintosh
The first snowdrops emerging at Dalkeith Country Park snapped by Sharon Mackintosh.
John Maclean
John Maclean captured a freezing sunrise which turned the beach at Sandend pink.
Tom Kelly
"This young cormorant appeared several miles upstream the Water of Leith and has made itself at home ever since," said Tom Kelly.
Alison Carroll
Alison Carroll spotted this colourful pair out on a sunny afternoon walk along Aberdeen Beach.
Paul Steven
Paul Steven from Wick captured the northern lights over Sinclair and Girnigoe Castle in Caithness.
May Cruickshank
May Cruickshank's beautiful picture of a red squirrel near Doune.
Ken Lawton
"The Cowden Japanese Gardens near Dollar caught in the sunshine between the squally showers," said Ken Lawton.
Susan Bald
Locals brave the cold for a late afternoon walk as the sun sets over Cramond in Edinburgh. Taken by Susan Bald.
Morven Campbell
After the floods in Dumfries, the cold weather created some interesting frozen rings around the trees. Snapped by Morven Campbell.
Roger Chapman
Roger Chapman's view of the sunset from Kinghorn on the Fife coast.
Emma Legge
"Gorgeous sea eagle at Camperdown Wildlife Park in Dundee," said Emma Legge from Cupar.
Jim Hughes
"Beautiful light and long shadows when I was walking around Balerno," said Jim Hughes.
Fearghus Ormiston
Wild goats at Newtonmore in the Highlands. Taken by Fearghus Ormiston.
Jo Tucker
Jo Tucker captured the afternoon sunshine looking out to Whiten Head, Sutherland.
Joel Liwanag
Joel Liwanag spotted a friendly sheep while hiking in Glencoe.
Jim Johnston
"Not sure taking a seat on this bench at Glenfinnan would be such a good idea," said Jim Johnston.
Katharine Iveson
Katharine Iveson captured this snowy scene while out for a walk in Moray with her 14-year-old collie Tess.
Gordon Coley
Gordon Coley from Arbroath captured this stunning picture during sunset and high tide at St Monans in the East Neuk of Fife.
Adam Neep
Ross Fountain in Princes Street Gardens slightly frozen over. "Beautiful but cold!" said Adam Neep.
Ken Milne
Giant icicles hanging off boulders in the Arrochar Alps. "Interestingly, they were not hanging down vertically, but at an angle as the wind had affected their formation," said Ken Milne.
Amanda Taylor
Amanda Taylor spied a seal disguised as a boulder on the Isle of Mull.
Colin Irvine
The sunrise lighting up the Arran peaks over a very cold Troon skyline. Taken by Colin Irvine.
Dave Stewart
Dave Stewart from Leith spotted a waxwing on a clear day in Edinburgh.
Mike Rennie
Mike Rennie snapped this view on his first trip to Lerwick in Shetland. "Everything is beautiful, blanketed in snow and all the kids out sledging," he said.
Carol O'Brien
Carol O'Brien spied a suspicious character in in Rearquhar, Dornoch.
Joe Somerville
Fatlips Castle behind some snow-dusted trees near Denholm in the Scottish Borders. Taken by Joe Somerville.
Cameron Campbell
Cameron Campbell took this picture of an old yacht and art installation at the Dysart Harbour in Fife. "The colours on the poles match to the colour of the Forth on any given day," he said.
Elizabeth Johnson
Snow on Unst, the UK's most northern inhabited island. Taken by Elizabeth Johnson.
Andrew Murray
Andrew Murray snapped this picture of the sunrise over Castle Loch Lochmaben in Dumfries and Galloway. "The swan just came at the right time," he said.

