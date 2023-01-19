Cost of living: The Scots struggling to support family overseas
Every month Wemimo Ugundiwin, who has lived in Glasgow for 17 years, sends money overseas to support her parents in Nigeria.
"After my kids, my parents come first," says the nurse and mother of five.
"If I don't provide for them, I feel they would lack and this is my chance to look after them."
Sending money abroad to help loved ones is a way of life for many in Scotland.
Every year, billions of pounds are sent from immigrants in the UK to countries like Nigeria, India, Pakistan and Poland - a process also known as remittances.
But with the cost of living crisis, some are feeling the squeeze and are finding it harder to help in the same way.
As she video calls her father, Wemimo explains: "My parents are in their 70s and no longer work,
"Every month I send nothing short of £150, depending on the exchange rate, but with the cost of living rising now, that's proving to be somewhat difficult."
But she says she feels a responsibility to help, despite struggling with her own bills.
The majority of Wemimo's pay is spent on electricity and food.
"We go through 10 loaves of bread a week," she says. "It is a busy household."
She tops up her income from nursing by doing "wee petty things", including creating content for social media.
"I found out people get paid if they do YouTube videos. I just picked up my phone one day and started. Basically I've been sharing everything I do as a mum of five in Glasgow."
With the rising cost of energy, Wemimo says difficult conversations will have to be had with her parents.
"We've been spending over £150 a week on electricity. As much as I want to look after them, I don't want to deprive my kids. I'm contemplating reducing what I send or sending less often," she adds.
"It's hard - I feel like looking after them is solely on me. It's going to be a hard conversation but it's definitely one I have to have."
Despite the cost of living crisis, it is estimated that transfers of money overseas to low and middle-income countries actually increased by 5% last year.
Dilip Ratha, lead economist for remittances and migration at the World Bank, says people are cutting back on their own spending in order to keep sending cash to their families.
"Even to us, it has been a surprise how much migrants are able to do to keep sending money home in spite of the very adverse economic situation," he says.
"They do so by cutting consumption, skipping meals, cutting on rent by sharing accommodation with others, picking up additional jobs and sleeping less."
'I can only send what I have'
Railway worker Shariff Athuman, originally from Somalia, says he feels a "moral responsibility" to support his family.
As he helps his 12-year-old son Muhammad with his Maths homework, he says: "I send money back home to my mother. My father has passed away.
"The average I send (monthly) is £250 but if I do overtime at work, I send more.
"I don't do that a lot because I've got a child with special needs and the days that I'm off are the days I give my wife a break."
The rising cost of things like energy bills and food have forced the father of three to be much stricter with his family's finances.
"I'm in the same boat as everyone else. I'm finding everything hard. We're just buying basic stuff now and I've started cutting down on a lot of things like using the car."
He adds: "We all sleep with hot water bottles at night to keep costs down."
The Glasgow resident says he always puts himself last.
"There are so many times when I want to buy things for myself but I've had to stop because then I won't be able to send a certain amount back home."
At the heart of all his decisions are his children and his mother's welfare. He says she really depends on the money he sends.
"I worry that what I've sent isn't enough but I can only send what I have."
'Staying afloat'
Looking towards the future, Wemimo is considering a second job to help ease the pressure on her family budget and enable her to continue to send money
"I think as long as I have an income, and as long as I can keep working, I'll be able to just stay afloat," she says.
Shariff has no plans to reduce the money he sends to his mother.
"I would hope things would improve and prices will do down," he says.
"We're going to hope for the best, but be prepared for the worst."