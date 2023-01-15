Scotland's papers: Elderly 'scapegoat' fears and indyref2 U-turn

Scotland's papers: Elderly 'scapegoat' fears and indyref2 U-turnPublished4 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Sunday Post carries a warning from a charity that elderly Scots must not be scapegoated by the unfolding crisis across the health service. Age Scotland told the paper it fears old and vulnerable patients are being made to feel responsible for taking up beds and resources.Image caption, A number of the front pages focus on the news that SNP members are to be given the choice of using the next UK general election or the next Holyrood election as a de facto independence referendum. The Scottish Sunday Express describes the move as a "U-turn" as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced in November that she intended to use the next general election as an attempt to show that a majority of people in Scotland supported independence.Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday also leads with the same story, which followed a meeting of the SNP's national executive committee on Saturday, and describes it as an "embarrassing climbdown". Two different motions will be will now be put to members at a special party conference in March.Image caption, The Sunday National reports that Ms Sturgeon said the second option had been included in the motion in the interests of having a "full and open debate". The paper also features a special feature from Ukraine by the paper's foreign editor David Pratt.Image caption, The Sunday Times reports that peace talks between Prince Harry and the Royal Family could be held, under plans being discussed by those close to the King. It writes that insiders believe a reconciliation is "the only way forward" following the release of the prince's memoir, and it must happen before the King's coronation on 6 May, which Harry and Meghan are expected to attend, to stop it "becoming a circus".Image caption, The Sunday Mail says Scottish Secretary Alister Jack benefited from a Government-backed £2m Covid loan. The paper says One Rebel - a fitness company part-owned by the multi-millionaire senior Conservative cabinet minister - received the huge taxpayer cash injection at the height of the pandemic. A spokesperson for Mr Jack said his shareholding in the company was "fully and properly declared in his register of member's interests" and that he had no involvement in its day-to-day running.Image caption, A leading legal expert has cast doubt on the UK government's ability to prevent Scotland's new gender reform legislation from coming into force, amid speculation it could take unprecedented steps to stop the law from receiving Royal Assent, according to Scotland on Sunday. The paper also features a picture of Celtic players celebrating during the club's League Cup semi-final win over Kilmarnock.Image caption, Scotland's wild landscape is set to be hit by hundreds of super-wind turbines being proposed across the country that are up to four times the height of the original schemes, reports The Herald on Sunday. The paper says the structures will be taller than landmarks such as Big Ben and the Blackpool Tower.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph leads with the pledge from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to slash "mind-boggling" NHS bureaucracy. He writes in the paper the situation for NHS patients is "intolerable and dangerous". He also outlined plans for reforms including turning GPs into direct NHS employees and allowing patients to bypass the family doctor to make self-referrals to specialists. The paper observes it will be seen as a break from Labour's "traditional veneration" of the NHS.Image caption, And the Scottish Sun on Sunday lead with a story featuring stars from Strictly Come Dancing.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.