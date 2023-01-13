Scottish NHS strikes on hold while new pay offer negotiated
The threat of widespread strike action in Scotland's NHS has been put on hold.
BBC Scotland understands the GMB and Royal College of Nursing will not call strikes while negotiations take place on the 2023 pay offer.
If a deal is reached, the pay rise would be backdated to January.
Negotiations are likely to take several weeks and the unions still have a mandate to call members out on strike if they are unsuccessful.
