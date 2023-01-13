Scottish NHS strikes on hold while pay offer negotiated
- Published
The threat of widespread strike action in Scotland's NHS has been put on hold by unions.
The GMB and Royal College of Nursing will not call strikes while negotiations take place on the 2023 pay offer, BBC Scotland understands.
Negotiations are likely to take several weeks and the unions still have a mandate to call members out on strike if they are unsuccessful.
If a deal is reached, the pay rise would be backdated to January.
It follows talks with Scotland's health secretary Humza Yousaf on Thursday.
The three unions with mandates to strike are the GMB, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and the Royal College of Midwives (RCM).
They said they would now enter an "intensive period of negotiations" on the 2023 pay deal.
All three unions rejected the 2022 pay offer which was worth around 7.5% on average. It was accepted by other unions including Unison and Unite.
Thursday's meeting produced new proposals aimed at ending the long-running pay dispute affecting staff in NHS Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS).
RCN Scotland said it had paused a formal announcement of strike action in response to the talks.
Pat Cullen, RCN General Secretary said: "The Scottish government has shown a willingness to return to the negotiating table and to act to address the nursing workforce crisis.
"The pressure from our members has been key to these negotiations moving forward. We need to see this process through. "
'Good faith'
The GMB said Mr Yousaf had made a commitment to effectively backdate the value of any agreed terms for 2023 to January, with the deal fully implemented by April.
The union said that negotiations would start next week.
GMB Scotland senior organiser Keir Greenaway said: "GMB is prepared to engage in good faith with the Scottish government on fresh proposals to resolve this dispute.
"This has been a marathon for our members and there is still some distance to go, but their strength has now secured more money for all staff in the year ahead."
The RCM said it was "cautiously optimistic" that Mr Yousaf would meet its calls for a decent pay deal.
But the union said its mandate for industrial action remained and it "would have no hesitation in using it" if talks did not progress.
RCM Scotland director Jaki Lambert said: "We are grateful to the cabinet secretary that he has acknowledged this and has committed to finding a meaningful solution to this dispute.
"We are hopeful that this is a turning point in the dispute which, yes, is focused on pay, but is just as much about the conditions our members have to work in."
On Monday, in a Scottish government briefing on pressures facing the NHS, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was doing all she could to avoid further strikes.
"We are doing everything and will continue to do everything we can to avert industrial action in the National Health Service," she said.
Strike dates had been due to be announced before the latest breakthrough.