Drink and drug driver killed brother and two others in Bothwell crash
A motorist who killed his brother and two other passengers in a crash has admitted causing their deaths by dangerous driving.
Samuel Williamson, 33, had drink and drugs in his system when the crash happened in Bothwell, South Lanarkshire, on 4 December 2020.
His brother, James Williamson, 37 and Mandy McCallum, 30, were thrown from the Vauxhall Astra convertible as it hit a wall and tree.
Ernest Beveridge, 62, also died.
Williamson had no licence or insurance and was not authorised to drive the vehicle involved in the crash, the High Court in Glasgow heard.
He initially stated he was not the driver of the car despite his fingerprints being on the steering wheel.
The court was told that Williamson, of Larkhall, was intending to drive the vehicle home from Bothwell at about 04:35.
Peter Ferguson was in the front seat, while the three others were in the back with Mr Ferguson's dog.
Prosecutor Chris MacIntosh told the court the vehicle failed to negotiate a left-hand bend of the road.
"It entered the pavement and struck a stone wall surrounding a memorial there," he said.
"This caused the vehicle to become airborne and it continued before the rear of the car struck a mature tree.
"The vehicle was propelled east and landed heavily back on the road. Two of the passengers were thrown from the vehicle as a result of the collision."
Emergency service crews found Williamson in the drivers seat, still breathing but unresponsive.
His brother was discovered 20 yards from the car in cardiac arrest with a "traumatic head injury". He had suffered severe chest and abdominal injuries.
Mr Beveridge - a widowed father of two - sustained severe injuries to the head, chest, abdomen and pelvis. Ms McCallum suffered chest, abdomen and pelvis injuries.
All three were pronounced dead later that morning.
James Williamson is survived by his six-year-old son, while Ms McCallum had a 13-year-old son.
Mr Ferguson escaped with an arm injury however his dog was put down due to the nature of its wounds.
Williamson suffered a number of fractures, a bleed to the brain and a punctured lung.
A blood test in hospital found he was more than three times over the alcohol limit, while six types of drugs including cocaine, morphine and etizolam were also found in his system
Mr MacIntosh added: "The levels of alcohol and all drugs would be enough to have caused impairment."
It was estimated that the car was travelling up to 60mph in a 30mph zone at the time of the crash.
Mr MacIntosh said: "It is the collision investigator's conclusion that the crash was entirely due to the fault of Williamson as the driver."
John Brannigan, defending, told the court: "Mr Williamson wishes to express his deepest sympathy to those involved who lost their lives and families affected.
"It is something that has weighed heavily on his mind which is nothing compared to the fatalities.
"It is the most tragic case and he knows this."
It was revealed that unemployed Williamson had 16 previous convictions at the time of the collision.
Judge Graham Buchanan remanded Williamson in custody pending background reports.
He said: "It goes without saying, this is a matter of the uttermost seriousness and it is inevitable a substantial sentence of imprisonment will be imposed."