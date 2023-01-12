Seven reported to prosecutors over census refusal
Seven people have been reported to Scotland's prosecution service accused of refusing to complete last year's census, BBC Scotland can reveal.
Every household in Scotland had a legal responsibility to complete last year's census questionnaire but only 89% returned the forms.
Those who failed to fill it in face a fine of up to £1,000.
National Records of Scotland (NRS), which runs the census, said seven cases had been reported to the Crown Office.
"Seven cases of refusal to complete Scotland's Census 2022 have been submitted to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS)," a spokesman said.
"Decisions regarding prosecutions are a matter for COPFS."
The census is a once-a-decade survey of households which helps organisations like the Scottish government provide the right services for people.
In Scotland the 2021 census was delayed until 2022 due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid pandemic.
Letters were sent to more than 2.7 million homes asking them to complete the survey online or fill out a paper form.
When just 79% of households returned the census initially, the deadline was extended by a month at a cost of £6m.
By that time 89% had returned their forms, but that was still short of the 90% target needed to produce the most accurate population statistics.
In England and Wales, where the census took place as planned in 2021, the survey reached 97% coverage.
In a follow-up survey of 1,213 Scottish households which had not completed the survey, most (35.5%) said they were too busy.
Others said they were not aware of the census (17.3%) or they did not realise they had to complete it (14%).
People who refused to fill in the census were written to and given a final opportunity to do so before NRS began the process of referring them to prosecutors.
Teams also visited homes to help them fill in their census.
Five people were prosecuted for failing to complete Scotland's 2011 census.