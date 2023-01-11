NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde pauses non-urgent operations
- Published
Scotland's largest health board has become the latest to confirm it is pausing non-urgent elective operations.
NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde said the move was aimed at prioritising urgent treatment and cancer care.
Ayrshire & Arran and Borders have taken similar steps due to pressures in hospitals. NHS Fife has said it is reducing its elective surgery capacity.
It comes days after the first minister said this was the worst winter that the NHS in Scotland had ever faced.
Greater Glasgow & Clyde said staff were doing all they could to meet demand and it had not taken its decision lightly.
"Our services, like the whole of NHS Scotland, are facing major pressures, including significant COVID, flu and norovirus cases," a spokesperson said.
"To support our A&E departments, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has taken the decision to pause additional and non-urgent elective procedures to prioritise urgent treatment and cancer care.
"This decision was not taken lightly and is under constant review.
"We would like to apologise to patients waiting for an elective procedure, we will make every possible effort to offer them an alternative date at the first opportunity."