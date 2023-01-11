Baby hit by brick thrown through bus window in Glasgow
A baby has been hit on the head by a brick that was thrown through a bus window in Glasgow.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Battlefield Road, in the city's southside, at about 18:45 on Tuesday.
The 15-month-old was taken to hospital where she was checked over and later released.
Police said she was not seriously injured, but her mother was "extremely upset and distressed".
The baby was sitting in her pram, on the bus with her mother when the brick came through the window.
It landed on the pram and hit the infant on the head while glass from the broken window also landed on the pram.
Det Insp Darren Munogee said inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
He urged anyone with information to get in touch via Police Scotland's non emergency line.