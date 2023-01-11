'Number of defects' led to fatal fire at Cameron House hotel
- Published
Related Topics
A number of defects in the systems of working at a luxury hotel contributed to a fire which claimed the lives two guests, an inquiry has found.
Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner Richard Dyson, 38, died in the blaze at Cameron House on the banks of Loch Lomond in December 2017.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.