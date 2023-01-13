Your pictures of Scotland: 6 - 13 January

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 6 and 13 January.

Bruce Carrington
"Yellowhammers are such exquisite hedgerow birds," said Bruce Carrington, who took this photograph near Fairnington in the Scottish Borders.
John Edward
John Edward, of Broughty Ferry, took this shot of an angler at Victoria Park, Arbroath, undeterred by the huge waves breaking on the sea wall.
Allister Fraser
Allister Fraser said of his image: "The first full moon of 2023 - the Full Wolf Moon - taken from Aberdeen beach at the mouth of the Don looking towards the offshore wind turbines with a standby vessel taking shelter."
Dot Reid
Dot Reid snapped this scene at Collieston. Dot said: "It was pretty windy with the sea crashing into the breakwater. I thought my picture looked like a fish jumping out of the water."
Katie Goldie
A picture of a walk up the Sidlaws by Katie Goldie.
Eileen Marshall
A cloud shaped like Star Wars' Baby Yoda or, as Eileen Marshall suggests, an owl swooping over the M74 at Baillieston.
Terry Clough
Terry Clough's image of a nosey, hairy Highland coo.
Lukas Powroziewicz
Lukas Powroziewicz came across this scene at a filling station near Gretna.
Jamie Ballantine
Jamie Ballantine said: "I took this shot on an evening stroll with my friend Stevi Jackson in the Campsies. We thought this looked like one tree was carefully passing the moon to the other tree."
Michael Yuille
Michael Yuille, of Dunblane, spotted a queue at a bird feeder at the Argaty Red Kite Centre.
Jennifer Marr
Jennifer Marr's picture of Loch Clair near Torridon. Jennifer said: "I love how the pic could be either way up as the water is so still creating a mirror effect, but only the boulders bottom right give it away."
Dave Lynch
Dave Lynch, of Aberdeen, took this snap of St Abbs lighthouse while on a walk through the St Abbs Nature Reserve.
Stuart Smith
Stuart Smith, of Coatbridge, took this image of a kingfisher fishing in the rain at RSPB Baron's Haugh nature reserve in Motherwell.
Helen Baird
Helen Baird, from Greenock, sent in this image of Culzean Castle in sunshine.
Jane Sayliss
Jane Sayliss' photo of Stornoway harbour. Jane said: "The harbour waters were very still and quiet and the reflections in the water really caught my eye."
Matthew Hannett
The Wolf Moon watching sheep as it rises over the cloud-covered Paps of Jura in a picture by Matthew Hannett.
Victor Tregubov
Victor Tregubov, who took this image, said: "I have just discovered this beautiful mural in Govan, Glasgow. Spring is coming."
Alan Bruce
Alan Bruce, of Edinburgh, spotted this kingfisher on the River Almond.
Andrew Herbert
Reflections at Aberdeen's Duthie Park in a picture from Andrew Herbert, of Portlethen.
David Munro
David Munro, from Adelaide, Australia, said: "A short break in a very rainy day allowed the chance of a decent shot of Stoer Lighthouse near Lochinver."
Lauren Heavens
Lauren Heavens said of her snap: "I live in Edinburgh and was out for a walk in South Queensferry when we spotted the rainbow over the bridge. We couldn’t believe our luck."
Ian Jackson
A cheeky robin at Newton Dee pictured by Ian Jackson.
Jamie McKay
Jamie McKay's image of morning rays in Elder Park, Govan.
Tommy Bamford
Tommy Bamford said of his entry: "I took this while out walking my black lab Skye, the sun going down at Lunderston Bay on the Firth of Clyde."
Jeremy Morris
Jeremy Morrison said: "I was driving along Glen Isla when I saw this buzzard sitting on a fence. It fixed me with this hard stare long enough for me to get this shot."

