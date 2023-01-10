Sturgeon says shift to renewables must be accelerated
There is a "clear imperative" to reduce dependence on oil and gas and accelerate the shift to renewables, Scotland's first minister has said.
Nicola Sturgeon's comments came as her government prepares to publish its draft energy strategy.
The plan will set out the policies needed to decarbonise the sector over the coming decades.
Some green groups want ministers to set an end date for fossil fuel production from the seas around Scotland.
But many of the powers for oil and gas production are reserved to Westminster.
When the last strategy was published in 2017, a target was set for half of Scotland's energy to come from renewables by 2030.
In the last quarter of 2022, 26.7% of Scottish energy consumption came from renewables.
Ms Sturgeon said: "The imperative is clear. In this decade we must set Scotland on the path to an energy system that meets the challenge of becoming a net zero nation by 2045, that supplies safe, secure and affordable energy for all and that generates economic opportunity through a just transition.
"The current energy crisis has demonstrated how vulnerable our energy system is to international price shocks, while laying bare the need for structural reform to ensure affordability for consumers."
The energy strategy will be published alongside a "just transition" plan, which will set out how the shift away from fossil fuels can be done fairly.
The UK government published a similar strategy last year which paved the way for a fresh round of oil and gas licensing.
More than 100 new licences are expected to be granted by regulators this year.
But Westminster's Environmental Audit Committee has criticised the plan for having "significant gaps" and not enough focus on energy saving.
The committee called on the UK government to set a date for the end of oil and gas licensing.
'Crucial decade'
That call is being echoed by Friends of the Earth Scotland, which says Scottish ministers should set an "end date" for fossil fuels and chart a path to a renewable-powered future.
Head of campaigns Mary Church added: "This is a crucial decade for action on the climate crisis so ministers must ensure that the plan sets an end date for fossil fuels and commits to phasing out oil and gas.
"Through a mass rollout of home insulation and boosting public transport we can reduce our overall demand for energy, improve people's lives and help tackle the cost of living crisis."