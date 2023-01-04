People with a virus 'should wear face masks in public'
People with a virus should wear a face mask if they are out in public and not go to work, according to Scotland's national clinical director.
Prof Jason Leitch said there needed to be a "new culture" of making sure we don't pass on diseases to others.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has already urged adults to stay at home if they are unwell.
It comes as the number of people in the UK estimated to have Covid last week hit two million.
Prof Leitch also called on people to think carefully about how they access health services as winter pressures mount on A&E departments and GP practices.
He told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme: "There are things we can do to help each other, whether they are relatives, friends, neighbours and those around us.
"We shouldn't pass on diseases to others. This is a new culture for Scotland. This means not going to the office if you are sick, not going to drive that bus.
"If you have as virus, if you're not well, you should stay at home and not pass that virus on to others."
The UK Health Security Agency previously called on adults who are unwell to wear a face covering if they have to go out and avoid vulnerable people unless it is urgent.
'Learning lessons'
It has also stressed the importance of washing hands and catching coughs and sneezes in tissues.
Prof Leitch said he understood many people would be wary of returning to widespread use of face coverings similar to that at the height of the pandemic.
But he said learning lessons from how people in south-east Asia react to viruses would be "no bad thing".
"One of the cultural differences there is that if you are unwell, recovering from a virus or you feel as if you've got that scratchy throat at the beginning of a virus, then you wear a face covering in the shops, in the street and on public transport," he said.
"That would be no bad thing for Scotland and the UK to inherit from the Covid pandemic.
"We have thrown off the shackles of Covid. We think it's over. Well let me tell you, two million people in Britain have Covid this week. There are 800 people in hospital seriously ill with Covid and often with another disease.
"So Covid is here to stay and we're going to have to live with it."
Prof Leitch also urged people to think carefully about how they access health services as GP practices reopen after the holiday period.
He said those feeling ill should search the NHS inform website in the first instance, as part of efforts to ease pressure on A&E services.
Scotland recorded its worst ever performance times at A&E in the week up to 18 December, with 55% of patients seen within the government target of four hours.
This was down from 62.4% the previous week.
A total of 1,821 patients spent more than 12 hours in emergency departments across Scotland.
There have been calls to introduce emergency measures at some Scottish A&E departments where one medic said patients were being kept in "inhumane" conditions.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf previously said pressures from the Covid-19 pandemic had not gone away while backlogs, a cold winter and "extraordinary" flu levels had put increased strains on the NHS.
He said the Scottish government was working with health boards to ensure people leave hospital without delay.
"Emergency care is always available for those who need it," he added. "However many people are seeking help with common winter illness and NHS Inform have useful self-help guides to let everyone know when to stay home and when to seek more care.
"If you do think you think you need to visit A&E, but it is not an emergency, you can contact NHS 24 where you may be referred to a more appropriate urgent care service. Local GPs and pharmacies can be also be contacted as a first port of call for non-critical care."