Scotland's papers: Hospital 'A&E crisis' and soaring energy bills

Scotland's papers: Hospital 'A&E crisis' and soaring energy billsPublished10 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Sunday Post leads on consultants from Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital requesting a major incident be declared, as leaked messages revealed "grave concerns" for the emergency department.Image caption, Campaigners have slammed a "stealth tax" on energy bills to bail out gas and electric companies, says the Scottish Mail on Sunday.Image caption, Scottish Green leaders have said fighting the next general election as a "de facto" referendum is a "last ditch" attempt to secure independence, according to Scotland on Sunday.Image caption, The Sunday Mail spoke to Eileen Reid, the daughter of trade unionist Jimmy Reid, about looming public sector strikes in the new year. NHS staff, rail employees, teachers and firefighters are among those planning to walk out.Image caption, Two nuclear power stations risk being shut down due to the UK government's windfall tax, the Sunday Telegraph reports. It said this could risk blackouts across the country.Image caption, "Good times are coming," according to the Scottish Sunday Express which leads on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's plan to help the economy and NHS recover.Image caption, And a former Rangers striker's marriage could be in trouble after he spent Christmas 4,000 miles away from his wife, claims the Scottish Sun on Sunday.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.