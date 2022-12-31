The day Pope Benedict came to Scotland
When the late Pope Benedict stepped on to the tarmac at Edinburgh Airport on 16 September 2010 he became the first pontiff to visit Scotland in 28 years.
He was met by dignitaries including Prince Philip and Cardinal Keith O'Brien, who draped a specially-designed Papal tartan scarf over his shoulders.
It was to be the first of many memorable moments on a day which started in the Scottish capital and ended with an open-air Mass in Bellahouston Park, Glasgow.
BBC Scotland looks back at some of the defining images from the historic occasion.
