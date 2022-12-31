The day Pope Benedict came to Scotland

Pope BenedictGetty Images
Cardinal Keith O'Brien welcomed the Pope to Scotland as Prince Philip looked on

When the late Pope Benedict stepped on to the tarmac at Edinburgh Airport on 16 September 2010 he became the first pontiff to visit Scotland in 28 years.

He was met by dignitaries including Prince Philip and Cardinal Keith O'Brien, who draped a specially-designed Papal tartan scarf over his shoulders.

It was to be the first of many memorable moments on a day which started in the Scottish capital and ended with an open-air Mass in Bellahouston Park, Glasgow.

BBC Scotland looks back at some of the defining images from the historic occasion.

Getty Images
A gust of wind greeted the Pope shortly after he landed in Edinburgh at the start of his four-day visit to the UK
Getty Images
Merchandise to mark the historic occasion was on sale along Princes Street in Edinburgh
Getty Images
Cardinal Keith O'Brien presented the Pope with a special tartan scarf made in his honour
Getty Images
Crowds lined the streets of Edinburgh to catch a glimpse of the Pope
Getty Images
Edinburgh Castle is seen reflected in a window as a member of the Royal Over-Seas League watches the Pope's journey along Princes Street
Pope Benedict met the Queen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse
Getty Images
Finishing touches are applied in Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, ahead of the Papal Mass
Getty Images
Nuns were among those who gathered for the celebration
Getty Images
The Pope received a rapturous welcome as he arrived at Bellahouston Park
Getty Images
A month short of her first birthday, Maria Tyszczak was plucked from the crowd and kissed by the Pope
One worshipper donned a special headband for the Mass
Getty Images
Thousands attended the event in the same park where Pope John Paul II said Mass in June 1982
Getty Images
Nuns wave Vatican City flags to greet the Pope
Getty Images
Britain's Got Talent runner-up Susan Boyle sang during the celebration
Getty Images
The crowd fell silent during the solemn consecration of the host
A massive security operation was in place for the Papal visit
Getty Images
Some worshippers brought binoculars along to follow the celebration
Getty Images
Some priests sheltered from the sun under umbrellas during Holy Communion
Getty Images
The Pope waves to worshippers at the end of the mass

