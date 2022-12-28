Scotland's papers: Record strike days lost and cancer care delays

Scotland's papers: Record strike days lost and cancer care delaysPublished1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Herald revealed that 1.1 million working days have been lost in Scotland due to industrial action since the start of June. It is the country's highest level in 33 years, it reports.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express claims more than half of the men in Scotland awaiting treatment for suspected prostate cancer have not been seen in the government's target time frame of two months.Image caption, Customers of some energy firms say their direct debits were raised despite being thousands in credit, reports the Daily Record.Image caption, Some female MSPs are considering taking action of alleged misogynistic in the Scottish parliament, according to the National, amid concerns the behaviour has recently got worse.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail published Police Scotland figures showing that 410 sexual misconduct allegations have been made against officers in the force in four years.Image caption, The Ministry of Defence has been urged to act over a "toxic culture" of sexual misconduct at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.Image caption, The Scottish Sun says the Scottish government has spent around £20 million on hotels for Ukrainian refugees, amid fears that red tape is overcomplicating the rehousing process.Image caption, The release of CalMac's summer timetable has been delayed until the end of January, with island communities raising tourism concerns.Image caption, The Press and Journal shares data suggesting vandalism in Moray has hit its highest level in four years, amid concerns police do not have adequate resources to respond.Image caption, The UK government is seeking to modernise its counter-terrorism programme however efforts have been delayed due to an independent review, says the Times.Image caption, New figures reveal 67,000 instances of fly-tipping around Glasgow in the last three years.Image caption, A man and a woman have been charged after a five-year-old boy was attacked by two dogs in a Dundee home.Image caption, A man has admitted to almost drowning his wife in Loch Tummel, Perthshire in April.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News says a local business may be launching an adults-only swingers club in Midlothian.Image caption, Feral pigs cause chaos in the north of England, reports the Daily Star of Scotland.Image caption, A man has been convicted for driving recklessly near a horse.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.