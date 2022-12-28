NHS workers 'dreading' going to work, says BMA union
- Published
The strain facing Scotland's health service has left many staff "dreading" going into work, according to the British Medical Association (BMA).
Dr Iain Kennedy, chairman of BMA Scotland, said high vacancy rates and burnout among staff meant the NHS was "spiralling out of control".
Dr Kennedy claimed there was a danger of the "whole system collapsing".
The Scottish government said this winter was the most challenging the NHS had ever faced.
It said a pandemic backlog, a surge in winter viruses and staff shortages were creating unprecedented pressures.
Dr Kennedy, a GP in Inverness, told BBC Scotland he had seen personal testimonies from almost 200 doctors in recent weeks and said they made for "grim reading".
"We are seeing a very stressed workforce. Doctors and other healthcare workers are dreading going into work," he said.
"They are firefighting all day and the workforce is already depleted - that is causing other doctors and healthcare workers to go off sick.
"My members are telling me that burnout and exhaustion are behind a lot of the absences.
"Things are spiralling out of control and we need a laser focus on supporting the current workforce, largely around pay, pensions and working conditions."
Dr Kennedy said the public understood how bad the situation was, because many were on waiting lists or had relatives not getting the care they needed.
The BMA Scotland chairman said the NHS was "haemorrhaging staff" and problems in social care were having a big impact throughout the system, including at GP surgeries.
Throughout 2022, many of Scotland's busiest emergency departments failed to deal with patients within the four-hour target, while the number of hospital beds occupied by people who are medically well enough to go home has been at a record high.
A Scottish government spokeswoman said: "The situation we find ourselves in is the result of pandemic backlogs, Brexit-related staff shortages and increases in winter viruses such as flu, which has seen recent a significant rise in the last few weeks - making this winter the most challenging the NHS has ever faced.
"We know the difficulties staff are facing and want to repeat our thanks to all those working across all health and social care services this winter to make sure people receive the care they need."
The Scottish government said Scotland had record numbers of NHS staff and more were being recruited as part of a £600m winter resilience plan.