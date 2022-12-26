Police name Castle Douglas 30-year-old who died in A75 crash
A man who died in a crash on the A75 in Dumfries on Friday has been named by police.
Officers said Lewis Kearns-Kinnear from Castle Douglas died at the scene of the single vehicle crash near the roundabout at Lochfoot at about 23:00.
Police are continuing inquiries into what happened and have asked for anyone who saw the incident, or who captured it on dashcam, to get in touch.
The road remained closed overnight to allow investigation work.
