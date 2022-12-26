No rail travel as Boxing Day sales begin
Scotland's rail network is at standstill on Boxing Day as industrial action continues.
No trains will run until Tuesday 27 December as RMT members - who work for Network Rail - are on strike as part of a long-running dispute over pay.
Retail bosses fear traditional Boxing Day sales will be hit by the lack of travel options into towns and city centres.
ScotRail would normally run a limited service on Boxing Day.
A reduced service will return on Tuesday, with trains starting later than normal.
ScotRail said passengers should check their website or app before travelling.
Retailers feared the strikes would affect a much-needed boost from Boxing Day sales.
Ewan MacDonald-Russell, the deputy head of the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC), told BBC Scotland: "Our anticipation is that it is going to discourage some shoppers from going into towns and city centres. And those that do come in will probably shop slightly differently.
"There's a difference between bashing in, in the car, and getting the items you need and that fuller shopping experience where you come in maybe get a bit of lunch and a couple of drinks.
"It changes the way people shop and also where they might shop - they might go somewhere where it is easy to park and that is a big concern for those high street shops."
He said it was a concern that continued strike action would have a lasting effect on the sector.
"If people get used to not coming back to town centres, some of that footfall might not return at all," he said.
"We need a quick and swift resolution to this so people can not be put off coming back into our towns and city centres which desperately need support after a pretty difficult two years.
The strike by RMT union members at Network Rail is part of a long-running dispute over pay.
Network Rail owns and maintains railways, stations and signals.
More strikes in January
ScotRail said there would be no services before 07:15 on 27 December due to signal boxes opening at different times.
In some parts of the country, such as Stirling, no trains will run until 17:00.
The latest industrial action began at 18:00 on Christmas Eve when trains stopped across the UK. Services would not normally run on Christmas Day.
Previous strikes by the RMT had a major impact throughout Scotland, England and Wales.
24 Dec – Services started to wind down at 1500, none starting after 1800
25 & 26 Dec – No service
27 Dec – Services start later due to strike action by RMT Network Rail members
28–30 Dec – Normal service
31 Dec – Services finishing early for the bells
Union members have rejected offers in a dispute over pay, job security and working conditions.
Network Rail said the pay deal it had offered was "fair and affordable".
Further disruption to both ScotRail and cross-border services is expected in the first week of January.
Train drivers across 15 rail companies - including TransPennine Express and Avanti West Coast - are planning to strike on 5 January.
RMT members of Network Rail are planning further strikes on 3-4 and 6-7 January.